Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STNG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.09. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,859,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 53,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 99 ($1.29) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.