Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Scorpio Gold Corp (CVE:SGN) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 199,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10.

About Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

