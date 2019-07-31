Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $377,000. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 421,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,714. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $72.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

