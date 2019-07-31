Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. 15,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,970. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

