SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.72, approximately 1,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,166% from the average session volume of 85 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHNWF. ValuEngine raised SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

