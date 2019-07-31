Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 647 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Midas Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,989,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.17. 2,108,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,368. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

