Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $4.67 Million in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 232,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,357,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 437,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Beigene to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.21.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 135.31 and a beta of 2.13. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

