Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 69,654 Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Baozun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. 414,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,332. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Baozun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

