Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.74-5.74 for the period. Sanofi also updated its FY19 guidance to +5% to $5.75 EPS.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. 562,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

