Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading 11.3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $13.74, 7,044,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 295% from the average session volume of 1,785,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,210.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $351,135. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,444,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,466,000 after buying an additional 976,690 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,110,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,474 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,229,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,532,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 119,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,956,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

