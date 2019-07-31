salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $16.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.14 billion to $20.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.11.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,811. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.29. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $50,210.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,547.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,675 shares of company stock worth $54,978,210. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,151,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,691,907,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 625,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

