Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.42 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.33. 44,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,937. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02. Saia has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after purchasing an additional 215,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Saia by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after buying an additional 103,973 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,113,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 494,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,231,000 after buying an additional 41,239 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

