Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 290

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 299.67 ($3.92).

Shares of SBRE traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 264.50 ($3.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.87. The company has a market cap of $661.25 million and a PE ratio of 13.36. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

