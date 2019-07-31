Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

RUTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,715. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $683.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

