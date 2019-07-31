RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 2.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.26, approximately 106,084 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,894,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RES shares. Gabelli lowered RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price target on RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $5,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth $3,321,000. BTIM Corp. lifted its stake in RPC by 40.6% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 968,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 279,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in RPC by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 154,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

