Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. Royale Energy Funds shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 26,704 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Gladney bought 100,000 shares of Royale Energy Funds stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

