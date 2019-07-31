ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Shares Up 1%

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.19, 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 12,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

