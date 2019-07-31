Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Insider Stephen Dennis Buys 4,000,000 Shares

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) insider Stephen Dennis acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

Shares of RXL remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 80,347,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. Rox Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.02 ($0.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.01.

About Rox Resources

Rox Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Western Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group elements. The company's principal assets include 100% interests in the Fisher East Nickel project covering an area of approximately 350 square kilometers located in the North Eastern Goldfields region; the Mt Fisher Gold project covering an area of approximately 220 square kilometers situated in North Eastern Goldfields region; and the Collurabbie Gold-Nickel project comprising approximately 123 square kilometers located in the highly prospective North Eastern Goldfields region.

