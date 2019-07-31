Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Insider Stephen Dennis Buys 4,000,000 Shares

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) insider Stephen Dennis acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).
Shares of RXL remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 80,347,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. Rox Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.02 ($0.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.01.
About Rox Resources
