Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 649 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,889 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $88,758,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 707,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 336,521 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 500,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

CVX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 164,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,970. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $236.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

