Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) shares dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 690,456 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 577,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB)

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

