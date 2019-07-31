Rock Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Rock has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Rock has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00274630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.01463823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00115929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rock’s official website is gbx.gi . Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.