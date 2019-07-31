Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,906 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Progressive worth $92,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Progressive by 90.2% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,474.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $979,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,412,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,112 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $80.90. 102,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,191. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

