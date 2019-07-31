Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 56,463 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,463 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.95% of Darden Restaurants worth $142,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 179.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $8,600,261.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,851,465 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.17. 25,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,182. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. Stephens cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.19.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.