Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 299,661 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185,031 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 299,661 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of TJX Companies worth $168,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 34.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 56.8% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 31,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,267 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.41. 2,164,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,079. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

