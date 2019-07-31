Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $87.20 Million Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Steris were worth $87,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 89,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,841,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

STE traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.00. Steris PLC has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $154.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.87 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $15,774,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Bardwell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $1,029,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,145 shares of company stock valued at $33,121,338. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

