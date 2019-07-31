Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $74.02 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.38% of Synopsys worth $74,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,588,000 after buying an additional 134,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,273,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,189,000 after buying an additional 1,513,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after buying an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 142.3% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,199,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,271,000 after buying an additional 1,291,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,919,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $381,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 156,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $18,287,115.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 189,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,246,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 418,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,905. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $138.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

