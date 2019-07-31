Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $207.67 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $207,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $177,272,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,376,000 after acquiring an additional 132,508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 333,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,286,000 after acquiring an additional 72,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,396.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $59,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark A. Finestone sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,052.92, for a total transaction of $9,897,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total transaction of $1,189,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,293,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,140.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,046.18.

NYSE:AZO traded down $18.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1,126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,108. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $694.31 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,134.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

