Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,881 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.32% of Discover Financial Services worth $80,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 91,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,020. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,896 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

