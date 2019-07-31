Rivetz Price Hits $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Radar Relay. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $500,925.00 and $262.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00274678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.01462147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00116409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

