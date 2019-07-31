RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $874-877 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.20 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.77-0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.98. 1,380,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,478. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,549.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $146.38.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.11.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,901 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $2,082,203.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $186,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,750,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,541 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

