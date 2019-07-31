RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $874-877 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.77-0.79 EPS.

NYSE RNG traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $143.63. 1,043,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $146.38. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,590.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.11.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 30,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $3,775,024.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 125,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,295,634.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sipes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $186,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 255,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,750,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,541 shares of company stock worth $39,949,648. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

