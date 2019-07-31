Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $379.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.94% and a negative net margin of 111.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dean L. Schorno purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,526.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,075,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,445,000 after buying an additional 79,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,146,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 810,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 63,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

