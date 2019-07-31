Reviewing Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of Polarityte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Polarityte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Polarityte and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polarityte N/A -86.24% -77.58% Neurocrine Biosciences -7.56% -9.14% -4.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polarityte and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polarityte $1.56 million 76.38 -$65.44 million ($4.86) -0.99 Neurocrine Biosciences $451.24 million 19.41 $21.11 million $0.22 436.14

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Polarityte. Polarityte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Polarityte has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polarityte and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polarityte 1 0 6 0 2.71 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 3 16 0 2.84

Polarityte presently has a consensus price target of $30.29, suggesting a potential upside of 528.33%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $107.11, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Polarityte’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Polarityte is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Polarityte on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that is in Phase III clinical trial for Uterine Fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's product candidates also comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors and which are in Phase I clinical trial for neurology/psychiatry disorders. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL  Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover novel small molecule therapeutics for multiple targets for central nervous system disorders; and a collaboration and license agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of VY-AADC program for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 program for Friedreich's ataxia. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

