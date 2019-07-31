Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RVNC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 6,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

