Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 292 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of EnerSys worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,572,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 178.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 365,977 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.2% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 480,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti set a $105.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.95.

ENS traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,173. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $796.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

