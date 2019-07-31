Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,391 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.67 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $76,171.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

