Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Terex worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Terex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after buying an additional 112,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 58,616 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 106,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 368,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zynga and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 488,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,062. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,020 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

