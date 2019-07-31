Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,152,000 after buying an additional 72,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.40 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.24.

F5 Networks stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,567. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.53 and a one year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $606,471.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $26,998.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,343 shares of company stock valued at $957,461 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

