Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.18. 332,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.69. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $196.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $621,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $4,481,028. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.