Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,313,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,028,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cabot by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,767,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 364,078 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 714,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 314,523 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cabot by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 187,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.00 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 8.13%. Cabot’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cabot to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

