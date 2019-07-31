Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.80 Million Stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 110.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,904,000 after purchasing an additional 811,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,288,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 618,637 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 117.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 181,167 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 4,283.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 141,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,645 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Trustmark stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 4,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03. Trustmark Corp has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

