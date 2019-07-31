Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IPG Photonics (IPGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) recently:

7/31/2019 – IPG Photonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $204.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – IPG Photonics had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2019 – IPG Photonics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/6/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2019 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2019 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2019 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

IPGP opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.14. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.94%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $131,268.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $855,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,334.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,153. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

