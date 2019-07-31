Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IPG Photonics (IPGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) recently:
- 7/31/2019 – IPG Photonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $204.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2019 – IPG Photonics had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/17/2019 – IPG Photonics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/6/2019 – IPG Photonics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/2/2019 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/29/2019 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/20/2019 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
IPGP opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.14. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $182.17.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 24.94%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
