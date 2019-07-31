Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RPM International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Northcoast Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RPM International has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RPM International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 185,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

