Request (REQ) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, Kyber Network and Coineal. During the last week, Request has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and $180,516.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,984,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,893,158 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX, KuCoin, DDEX, Coineal, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Mercatox, WazirX, Bitbns, Koinex, Binance, COSS, Huobi Global, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

