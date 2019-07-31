REPO Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One REPO token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $108.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00275077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.01466344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00116512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000587 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

