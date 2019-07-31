Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Renesas Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:RNECY)’s share price rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96, approximately 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renesas Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

