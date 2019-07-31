RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) SVP Sells $171,220.21 in Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.15. The company had a trading volume of 647,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.45.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

