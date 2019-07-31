Remme (REM) Market Cap Reaches $3.48 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, Kuna and Tidex. Remme has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $332,108.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.00 or 0.05853804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000189 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, IDEX, DEx.top, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

