Relex Hits Market Cap of $469,382.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Relex token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Relex has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Relex has a total market cap of $469,382.00 and approximately $3,689.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00276077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.01462378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00116045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,841,947,062 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.