Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.10. Reject Shop shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 32,965 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.04.

Reject Shop Company Profile (ASX:TRS)

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

